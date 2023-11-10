The Rice Owls (1-0) battle the Harvard Crimson (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Harvard vs. Rice Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Harvard Stats Insights

The Crimson's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Owls allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Harvard went 8-3 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.

The Crimson were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Owls finished 280th.

The Crimson put up 8.2 fewer points per game last year (68.4) than the Owls gave up to opponents (76.6).

Harvard went 3-1 last season when it scored more than 76.6 points.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison

At home Harvard scored 67.1 points per game last season, 1.2 fewer points than it averaged on the road (68.3).

At home, the Crimson gave up 65.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 65.9.

At home, Harvard made 6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (30.6%) than away (30.4%).

Harvard Upcoming Schedule