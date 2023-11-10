How to Watch Harvard vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rice Owls (1-0) battle the Harvard Crimson (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Harvard vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Ivy League Games
Harvard Stats Insights
- The Crimson's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Owls allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- Harvard went 8-3 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Crimson were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Owls finished 280th.
- The Crimson put up 8.2 fewer points per game last year (68.4) than the Owls gave up to opponents (76.6).
- Harvard went 3-1 last season when it scored more than 76.6 points.
Harvard Home & Away Comparison
- At home Harvard scored 67.1 points per game last season, 1.2 fewer points than it averaged on the road (68.3).
- At home, the Crimson gave up 65.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 65.9.
- At home, Harvard made 6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (30.6%) than away (30.4%).
Harvard Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UMass-Boston
|W 78-50
|Lavietes Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
