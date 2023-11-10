The Rice Owls (1-0) battle the Harvard Crimson (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Harvard vs. Rice Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Harvard Stats Insights

  • The Crimson's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Owls allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • Harvard went 8-3 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Crimson were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Owls finished 280th.
  • The Crimson put up 8.2 fewer points per game last year (68.4) than the Owls gave up to opponents (76.6).
  • Harvard went 3-1 last season when it scored more than 76.6 points.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Harvard scored 67.1 points per game last season, 1.2 fewer points than it averaged on the road (68.3).
  • At home, the Crimson gave up 65.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 65.9.
  • At home, Harvard made 6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (30.6%) than away (30.4%).

Harvard Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UMass-Boston W 78-50 Lavietes Pavilion
11/10/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Northeastern - Lavietes Pavilion
11/17/2023 @ UMass - William D. Mullins Center

