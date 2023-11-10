The Harvard Crimson (1-0) take on the Rice Owls (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Harvard vs. Rice Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Harvard vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Harvard vs. Rice Betting Trends (2022-23)

Harvard covered 10 times in 21 chances against the spread last year.

The Crimson were an underdog by 7.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Rice compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 19 Owls games last season went over the point total.

