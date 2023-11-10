Friday's game between the Rice Owls (1-0) and the Harvard Crimson (1-0) at Tudor Fieldhouse should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Rice taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

The matchup has no line set.

Harvard vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Harvard vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 73, Harvard 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Harvard vs. Rice

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-0.9)

Rice (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Harvard Performance Insights

Harvard posted 68.4 points per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 66.4 points per contest (69th-ranked).

The Crimson pulled down 34.3 boards per game (44th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 30.2 rebounds per contest (116th-ranked).

Harvard ranked 163rd in the nation with 13.2 dimes per game.

Last year the Crimson averaged 12.9 turnovers per game (283rd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.4 turnovers per contest (133rd-ranked).

The Crimson ranked 266th in the country by sinking 6.6 threes per contest, but they sported a 30.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 20th-worst in college basketball.

Harvard gave up 7.2 threes per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 31.9% three-point percentage (67th-ranked).

Harvard attempted 35.6 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.5% of the shots it took (and 73.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.3 threes per contest, which were 37.5% of its shots (and 26.3% of the team's buckets).

