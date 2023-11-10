The Rice Owls (1-0) and the Harvard Crimson (1-0) meet at Tudor Fieldhouse on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Harvard vs. Rice Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Crimson Betting Records & Stats

Harvard's games went over the point total nine out of 21 times last year.

The Crimson were 10-11-0 against the spread last year.

Rice had less success against the spread than Harvard last season, putting up an ATS record of 13-16-0, compared to the 10-11-0 mark of the Crimson.

Harvard vs. Rice Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 76.9 145.3 76.6 143 147.2 Harvard 68.4 145.3 66.4 143 136.0

Additional Harvard Insights & Trends

The Crimson's 68.4 points per game last year were 8.2 fewer points than the 76.6 the Owls gave up.

Harvard put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 76.6 points.

Harvard vs. Rice Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 13-16-0 19-10-0 Harvard 10-11-0 9-12-0

Harvard vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rice Harvard 11-7 Home Record 5-7 6-7 Away Record 8-6 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

