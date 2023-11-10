Friday's contest features the NJIT Highlanders (1-0) and the Merrimack Warriors (0-1) clashing at NJIT Wellness and Events Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-50 victory for heavily favored NJIT according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Warriors are coming off of a 58-55 loss to Albany in their last outing on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Merrimack vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Merrimack vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: NJIT 71, Merrimack 50

Other NEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Merrimack Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Warriors were outscored by 4.5 points per game last season with a -140 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.5 points per game (250th in college basketball) and allowed 66.0 per outing (227th in college basketball).

Merrimack averaged 3.4 more points in NEC action (64.9) than overall (61.5).

At home, the Warriors put up 63.3 points per game last season, 3.8 more than they averaged away (59.5).

In 2022-23, Merrimack conceded 4.5 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than away (68.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.