Suns vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - November 10
The Phoenix Suns (4-4) will be monitoring two players on the injury report heading into their Friday, November 10 game against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) at Footprint Center, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.
In their last time out, the Suns won on Wednesday 116-115 against the Bulls in overtime. Grayson Allen put up 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Suns.
The Lakers are coming off of a 128-94 loss to the Rockets in their last outing on Wednesday. Rui Hachimura's team-high 24 points paced the Lakers in the loss.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Devin Booker
|SG
|Out
|Calf
|32
|6
|8
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|PF
|Out
|Heel
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Jaxson Hayes
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|1.3
|1.7
|0
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|5
|1.3
|3.3
|Anthony Davis
|PF
|Questionable
|Adductor
|25.7
|12
|2.7
Suns vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
