The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) face the Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

TV: ESPN+

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

The River Hawks shot 48.4% from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Big Green allowed to opponents.

UMass-Lowell had a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Big Green ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball. The River Hawks finished 18th.

Last year, the River Hawks recorded 78 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 72.4 the Big Green gave up.

UMass-Lowell had a 17-2 record last season when putting up more than 72.4 points.

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison

UMass-Lowell put up 83.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 73 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the River Hawks ceded 61.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 70.2.

UMass-Lowell averaged 7.7 treys per game with a 40.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 4.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.2 threes per game, 36% three-point percentage).

UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule