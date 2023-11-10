The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) face the Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

  • The River Hawks shot 48.4% from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Big Green allowed to opponents.
  • UMass-Lowell had a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Big Green ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball. The River Hawks finished 18th.
  • Last year, the River Hawks recorded 78 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 72.4 the Big Green gave up.
  • UMass-Lowell had a 17-2 record last season when putting up more than 72.4 points.

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison

  • UMass-Lowell put up 83.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 73 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the River Hawks ceded 61.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 70.2.
  • UMass-Lowell averaged 7.7 treys per game with a 40.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 4.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.2 threes per game, 36% three-point percentage).

UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Rivier W 96-51 Costello Athletic Center
11/10/2023 @ Dartmouth - Edward Leede Arena
11/14/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/16/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena

