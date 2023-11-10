How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) face the Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UMass-Lowell Stats Insights
- The River Hawks shot 48.4% from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Big Green allowed to opponents.
- UMass-Lowell had a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Big Green ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball. The River Hawks finished 18th.
- Last year, the River Hawks recorded 78 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 72.4 the Big Green gave up.
- UMass-Lowell had a 17-2 record last season when putting up more than 72.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison
- UMass-Lowell put up 83.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 73 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the River Hawks ceded 61.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 70.2.
- UMass-Lowell averaged 7.7 treys per game with a 40.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 4.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.2 threes per game, 36% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Rivier
|W 96-51
|Costello Athletic Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Dartmouth
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.