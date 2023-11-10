The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) face the Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Odds, Spread, Over/Under

UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Betting Trends (2022-23)

UMass-Lowell went 17-10-0 ATS last season.

A total of 15 River Hawks games last season went over the point total.

Dartmouth put together a 9-12-0 ATS record last year.

In Big Green games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

