Friday's contest between the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) and the Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) at Edward Leede Arena has a projected final score of 74-69 based on our computer prediction, with UMass-Lowell securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Hanover, New Hampshire Venue: Edward Leede Arena

Prediction: UMass-Lowell 74, Dartmouth 69

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass-Lowell (-4.5)

UMass-Lowell (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Last season UMass-Lowell posted 78.0 points per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 66.0 points per contest (61st-ranked).

The River Hawks thrived when it came to rebounding, as they ranked 18th-best in college basketball in boards (35.7 per game) and 15th-best in boards allowed (27.5 per contest).

Last season UMass-Lowell ranked 75th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.5 per game.

The River Hawks were 316th in college basketball with 13.4 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 95th with 13.0 forced turnovers per game.

The River Hawks made 6.9 three-pointers per game last season (229th-ranked in college basketball), and they owned a 38.1% three-point percentage (15th-best).

With 6.2 treys conceded per game, UMass-Lowell ranked 51st in the nation. It gave up a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 149th in college basketball.

Of the shots attempted by UMass-Lowell last season, 69% of them were two-pointers (75.5% of the team's made baskets) and 31% were threes (24.5%).

