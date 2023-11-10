Friday's contest between the Rhode Island Rams (1-0) and UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-1) squaring off at Thomas F. Ryan Center has a projected final score of 66-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Rhode Island, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 10.

The River Hawks are coming off of a 60-58 loss to Boston University in their most recent outing on Monday.

UMass Lowell vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

UMass Lowell vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 66, UMass Lowell 58

UMass Lowell Performance Insights (2022-23)

The River Hawks were outscored by 11.1 points per game last season with a -300 scoring differential overall. They put up 53.3 points per game (348th in college basketball) and allowed 64.4 per contest (183rd in college basketball).

UMass Lowell averaged 1.3 more points in America East action (54.6) than overall (53.3).

At home, the River Hawks averaged 53.2 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 53.3.

At home, UMass Lowell allowed 62.4 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than it allowed away (66.2).

