The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) will meet the Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Game Information

UMass-Lowell Top Players (2022-23)

  • Everette Hammond: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Max Brooks: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Ayinde Hikim: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Allin Blunt: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK
  • Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMass-Lowell Rank UMass-Lowell AVG Dartmouth AVG Dartmouth Rank
36th 78 Points Scored 71.4 183rd
61st 66 Points Allowed 72.4 248th
18th 35.7 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 7 297th
229th 6.9 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
75th 14.5 Assists 12.9 186th
316th 13.4 Turnovers 14 334th

