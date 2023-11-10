The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) will meet the Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Game Information

UMass-Lowell Top Players (2022-23)

Everette Hammond: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Max Brooks: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Ayinde Hikim: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Allin Blunt: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Dartmouth Top Players (2022-23)

Dame Adelekun: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK Ryan Cornish: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Dusan Neskovic: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Mitchell-Day: 5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Cam Krystowiak: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMass-Lowell Rank UMass-Lowell AVG Dartmouth AVG Dartmouth Rank 36th 78 Points Scored 71.4 183rd 61st 66 Points Allowed 72.4 248th 18th 35.7 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 7 297th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 75th 14.5 Assists 12.9 186th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 14 334th

