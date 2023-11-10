UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) meet at Edward Leede Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Hanover, New Hampshire
- Venue: Edward Leede Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
River Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- In UMass-Lowell's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.
- Against the spread, the River Hawks were 17-10-0 last season.
- Dartmouth covered less often than UMass-Lowell last year, tallying an ATS record of 9-12-0, compared to the 17-10-0 mark of the River Hawks.
UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Dartmouth
|71.4
|149.4
|72.4
|138.4
|138.7
|UMass-Lowell
|78.0
|149.4
|66.0
|138.4
|142.8
Additional UMass-Lowell Insights & Trends
- The River Hawks scored an average of 78.0 points per game last year, 5.6 more points than the 72.4 the Big Green gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 72.4 points last season, UMass-Lowell went 13-2 against the spread and 17-2 overall.
UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Dartmouth
|9-12-0
|12-9-0
|UMass-Lowell
|17-10-0
|15-12-0
UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Dartmouth
|UMass-Lowell
|7-5
|Home Record
|17-0
|3-11
|Away Record
|9-8
|4-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|76.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.1
|69.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
