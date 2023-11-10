The Dartmouth Big Green (0-1) and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-0) meet at Edward Leede Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hanover, New Hampshire

Hanover, New Hampshire Venue: Edward Leede Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

River Hawks Betting Records & Stats

In UMass-Lowell's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

Against the spread, the River Hawks were 17-10-0 last season.

Dartmouth covered less often than UMass-Lowell last year, tallying an ATS record of 9-12-0, compared to the 17-10-0 mark of the River Hawks.

UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dartmouth 71.4 149.4 72.4 138.4 138.7 UMass-Lowell 78.0 149.4 66.0 138.4 142.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UMass-Lowell Insights & Trends

The River Hawks scored an average of 78.0 points per game last year, 5.6 more points than the 72.4 the Big Green gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 72.4 points last season, UMass-Lowell went 13-2 against the spread and 17-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dartmouth 9-12-0 12-9-0 UMass-Lowell 17-10-0 15-12-0

UMass-Lowell vs. Dartmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dartmouth UMass-Lowell 7-5 Home Record 17-0 3-11 Away Record 9-8 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.1 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.