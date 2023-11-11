When the Boston College Eagles square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Eagles will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boston College (+1.5) Toss Up (49.5) Boston College 28, Virginia Tech 23

Week 11 ACC Predictions

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 48.8% chance to win.

The Eagles' ATS record is 4-5-0 this year.

Boston College is 4-1 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year.

The Eagles have hit the over in six of their nine games with a set total (66.7%).

The average over/under in Boston College games this year is 1.8 more points than the point total of 49.5 in this outing.

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Hokies have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.

Against the spread, the Hokies are 4-3-0 this year.

In games this season when favored by 1.5 points or more, Virginia Tech are 3-1 against the spread.

Out of seven Hokies games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 49.5 points, 1.4 higher than the average total in Virginia Tech games this season.

Eagles vs. Hokies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 23.6 24.1 31.8 17.0 13.3 33.0 Boston College 26.9 26.3 26.4 24.8 27.5 28.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.