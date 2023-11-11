The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5) hit the road for an ACC battle against the Boston College Eagles (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

Virginia Tech is totaling 23.6 points per game on offense this season (92nd in the FBS), and is giving up 24.1 points per game (55th) on the other side of the ball. From an offensive perspective, Boston College is generating 26.9 points per game (73rd-ranked). It ranks 73rd in the FBS on defense (26.3 points given up per game).

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Key Statistics

Boston College Virginia Tech 411.7 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.1 (97th) 349.6 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.3 (21st) 208.1 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152 (77th) 203.6 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.1 (99th) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (24th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has been a dual threat for Boston College this season. He has 1,736 passing yards (192.9 per game) while completing 57.9% of his passes. He's thrown 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 760 yards (84.4 ypg) on 147 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has racked up 565 yards on 122 carries with six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond's 485 receiving yards (53.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions on 54 targets with five touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has caught 23 passes and compiled 291 receiving yards (32.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Ryan O'Keefe's 32 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has been a dual threat for Virginia Tech so far this season. He has 1,306 passing yards, completing 58.5% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 406 yards (45.1 ypg) on 110 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Bhayshul Tuten has 535 rushing yards on 121 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 218 yards (24.2 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Jaylin Lane's team-leading 426 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 48 targets) with five touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has hauled in 24 passes while averaging 38.4 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Stephen Gosnell has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 18 grabs for 253 yards, an average of 28.1 yards per contest.

