Two of the country's stingiest pass defenses clash when the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5) take college football's seventh-ranked passing D into a contest versus the Boston College Eagles (6-3), with the No. 17 unit, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Hokies are just 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 49 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Boston College matchup.

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-1.5) 49 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-1.5) 48.5 -104 -115 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Boston College has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Virginia Tech has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hokies have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Boston College 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

