Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
Two of the country's stingiest pass defenses clash when the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5) take college football's seventh-ranked passing D into a contest versus the Boston College Eagles (6-3), with the No. 17 unit, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Hokies are just 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 49 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Boston College matchup.
Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-1.5)
|49
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-1.5)
|48.5
|-104
|-115
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Boston College has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in four of those games.
- Virginia Tech has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Hokies have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
Boston College 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.