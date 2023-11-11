The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5) are just 1.5-point favorites on the road at Alumni Stadium against the Boston College Eagles (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Both teams feature solid pass defenses, with the Hokies seventh against the pass in the nation, and the Eagles 17th defending the passing attack. The over/under for the contest is set at 49.5.

From an offensive standpoint, Virginia Tech ranks 91st in the FBS with 23.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 55th in points allowed (323.3 points allowed per contest). With 26.9 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Boston College ranks 73rd in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 73rd, allowing 26.3 points per game.

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Alumni Stadium

TV Channel: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia Tech -1.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -125 +105

Boston College Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Eagles are gaining 448.7 yards per game (-14-worst in college football) and conceding 306.7 (34th), ranking them among the worst teams offensively.

The Eagles are ninth-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (25.3 per game) and 32nd in points allowed (15.7).

Boston College is -16-worst in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (202.3 per game), and 12th-best in passing yards conceded (123.7).

The Eagles are gaining 246.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (15th-best in college football), and allowing 183 per game (-57-worst).

The Eagles have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

Boston College has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Boston College's ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Out of Boston College's nine games with a set total, six have hit the over (66.7%).

Boston College has been an underdog in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

Boston College has a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 1,736 yards (192.9 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.9% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 760 yards (84.4 ypg) on 147 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has run for 565 yards across 122 carries, scoring six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond leads his squad with 485 receiving yards on 35 catches with five touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has put up a 291-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 23 passes on 51 targets.

Ryan O'Keefe's 32 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown.

Shitta Sillah has two sacks to pace the team, and also has two TFL and 13 tackles.

Vinny DePalma, Boston College's tackle leader, has 52 tackles and one TFL this year.

Elijah Jones has picked off a team-leading five passes. He also has 20 tackles and five passes defended to his name.

