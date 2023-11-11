For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brandon Carlo a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlo stats and insights

  • Carlo is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Carlo has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Carlo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:11 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:16 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:55 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:49 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:50 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:21 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:28 Away W 3-0
10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:16 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:42 Away W 4-2

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

