Will Brandon Carlo Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 11?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Brandon Carlo a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlo stats and insights
- Carlo is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- Carlo has zero points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Carlo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:16
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|22:49
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:50
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|W 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Away
|W 4-2
Bruins vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
