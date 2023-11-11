Bruins vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - November 11
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Boston Bruins (11-1-1), which currently has three players listed, as the Bruins ready for their matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2) at Bell Centre on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Morgan Geekie
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins' 43 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- They have the league's second-best goal differential at +18.
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens have 38 goals this season (2.9 per game), 19th in the league.
- Montreal has allowed 44 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 21st in the league.
- They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-210)
|Canadiens (+170)
|6
