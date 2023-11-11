The Boston Bruins (11-1-1) are heavily favored on the road (-210 moneyline odds to win) against the Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2, +170 moneyline odds). Saturday's outing begins at 7:00 PM ET from Bell Centre on NHL Network and NESN.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bruins vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Montreal has played seven games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

The Bruins have been victorious in eight of their 10 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (80.0%).

The Canadiens have secured an upset victory in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Boston is 4-1 (victorious in 80.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter.

Montreal has been an underdog by +170 or longer on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 6-4 4-6-0 5.9 3.4 2.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.4 2.1 7 20.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.5 2.8 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.8 3 11 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

