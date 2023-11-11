After Charlie Coyle's three-goal game in the Boston Bruins' 5-2 win against the New York Islanders, the Bruins (11-1-1) hit the road to play the Montreal Canadiens (6-5-2) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NESN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-210) Canadiens (+170) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 80.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (8-2).

Boston has a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this matchup.

Boston and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in four of 13 games this season.

Bruins vs Canadiens Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs. Canadiens Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 43 (14th) Goals 38 (21st) 25 (1st) Goals Allowed 44 (20th) 9 (16th) Power Play Goals 12 (9th) 4 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (29th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Boston has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over four times.

The Bruins' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6 set for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.4 higher than their season-long average.

The Bruins' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 43 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in league play this season with 25 (just 1.9 per game).

With a +18 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.