The Boston Celtics (2-0) are welcoming in the Toronto Raptors (1-2) for a matchup of Atlantic Division foes at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BOS, TSN

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum recorded 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists last season. He also drained 46.6% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest (sixth in NBA).

Last season, Jaylen Brown recorded an average of 26.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists per game.

Kristaps Porzingis averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocks (eighth in NBA).

Jrue Holiday posted 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.4 assists. He drained 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Derrick White's numbers last season were 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He made 46.2% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam posted 24.2 points, 7.8 boards and 5.9 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Scottie Barnes' numbers last season were 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor.

Gary Trent Jr. averaged 17.4 points last season, plus 1.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder's numbers last season were 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Chris Boucher's numbers last season were 9.4 points, 5.5 boards and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the field.

Celtics vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Celtics Raptors 117.9 Points Avg. 112.9 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 47.5% Field Goal % 45.9% 37.6% Three Point % 33.5%

