The Boston Celtics (6-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Toronto Raptors (4-4) on Saturday, November 11 at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.

The Celtics head into this matchup on the heels of a 121-107 victory against the Nets on Friday. Jaylen Brown scored a team-best 28 points for the Celtics in the victory.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Neemias Queta C Questionable Foot Al Horford C Questionable Knee 5.3 7.3 1.7

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory), Precious Achiuwa: Questionable (Groin)

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -8.5 221.5

