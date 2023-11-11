You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Scottie Barnes and other players on the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at TD Garden.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -164) 3.5 (Over: +146)
  • Saturday's over/under for Tatum is 26.5 points. That's 3.2 fewer than his season average of 29.7.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.0 per game -- is 0.5 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (3.5).
  • Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: +126)
  • Saturday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 21.5. That's 3.2 less than his season average.
  • He has averaged 6.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
  • Brown has averaged 2.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Saturday.
  • His 3.7 made three-pointers average is 1.2 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB 3PM
19.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -147)
  • The 20.7 points Kristaps Porzingis scores per game are 1.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.
  • His rebounding average of 7.7 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (7.5).
  • Porzingis has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +112)
  • The 19.5-point over/under set for Barnes on Saturday is 1.5 lower than his season scoring average of 21.0.
  • He has grabbed 8.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Barnes averages 6.7 assists, 1.2 more than his over/under for Saturday.
  • Barnes averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Dennis Schroder Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
13.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +112)
  • The 13.5-point total set for Dennis Schroder on Saturday is 2.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average of 3.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
  • Schroder's season-long assist average -- 9.0 per game -- is 2.5 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (6.5).
  • Schroder's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 1.8 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

