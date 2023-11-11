On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Charlie McAvoy going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

McAvoy has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.

McAvoy has picked up three assists on the power play.

McAvoy averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 10/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 3 0 3 26:11 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:28 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 24:57 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 26:39 Away W 4-2 10/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:50 Away W 3-1 10/14/2023 Predators 2 0 2 26:10 Home W 3-2 10/11/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:55 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

