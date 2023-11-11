David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins will play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Pastrnak's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

David Pastrnak vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

Pastrnak has averaged 19:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

In Pastrnak's 13 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Pastrnak has a point in 10 games this year (out of 13), including multiple points seven times.

Pastrnak has an assist in eight of 13 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Pastrnak's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pastrnak has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 13 Games 3 20 Points 8 10 Goals 3 10 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.