Derrick White's Boston Celtics face the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

White, in his last appearance, had 11 points and five assists in a 121-107 win over the Nets.

Now let's break down White's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-108)

Over 12.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)

Over 4.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+130)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Raptors conceded 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the NBA.

Giving up 42.3 rebounds per game last year, the Raptors were 10th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Raptors allowed 26.2 per contest last year, ranking them 25th in the NBA.

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Raptors were 12th in the league in that category.

Derrick White vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 28 12 6 10 0 0 1 4/5/2023 40 17 4 2 2 1 2 1/21/2023 29 8 1 3 0 1 1 12/5/2022 27 9 4 5 1 1 1

