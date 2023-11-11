Hampus Lindholm and the Boston Bruins will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Bell Centre. If you'd like to wager on Lindholm's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 24:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Through 13 games this season, Lindholm has yet to score a goal.

Lindholm has recorded a point twice this year in 13 games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

In two of 13 contests this year, Lindholm has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Lindholm's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 13 Games 3 2 Points 0 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

