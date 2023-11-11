In the contest between the Harvard Crimson and Pennsylvania Quakers on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Crimson to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Harvard vs. Pennsylvania Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Harvard (-11.7) 50.4 Harvard 31, Pennsylvania 19

Week 11 Ivy League Predictions

Harvard Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson have one win against the spread this season.

One of the Crimson's one games this season has hit the over.

Pennsylvania Betting Info (2022)

The Quakers put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of five of Quakers games last year went over the point total.

Crimson vs. Quakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Harvard 34.4 19.5 37.0 16.6 26.0 22.5 Pennsylvania 26.9 20.1 27.8 25.0 26.0 15.3

