Ivy League foes match up when the Harvard Crimson (7-1) and the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-2) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Harvard Stadium.

Harvard has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (13th-best with 34.4 points per game) and scoring defense (16th-best with 19.5 points allowed per game) this year. Pennsylvania ranks 35th in the FCS with 396.3 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 20th-best by surrendering just 297.9 total yards per contest.

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Harvard vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Allston, Massachusetts

Allston, Massachusetts Venue: Harvard Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Harvard vs. Pennsylvania Key Statistics

Harvard Pennsylvania 372.1 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.3 (69th) 354.6 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.9 (8th) 218.6 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.8 (96th) 153.5 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.5 (11th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Harvard Stats Leaders

Charles DePrima has thrown for 951 yards, completing 50% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 515 yards (64.4 ypg) on 83 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Shane McLaughlin has racked up 692 yards on 115 carries while finding the end zone six times.

Cooper Barkate has hauled in 27 receptions for 309 yards (38.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Tim Dowd has put up a 209-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in seven passes on two targets.

Tyler Neville has a total of 187 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Pennsylvania Stats Leaders

Aidan Sayin has 2,176 passing yards, or 272.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.3% of his passes and has recorded 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Malachi Hosley, has carried the ball 78 times for 495 yards (61.9 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 17 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown.

Jonathan Mulatu has totaled 173 yards on 37 carries with one touchdown.

Jared Richardson has hauled in 633 receiving yards on 59 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Alex Haight has totaled 367 receiving yards (45.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Bisi Owens' 24 targets have resulted in 24 grabs for 282 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Harvard or Pennsylvania gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.