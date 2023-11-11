The Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) battle the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Holy Cross Stats Insights

The Crusaders shot 43.6% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 45.9% the Hoyas' opponents shot last season.

Holy Cross compiled a 7-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.9% from the field.

The Hoyas ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Crusaders ranked 328th.

The Crusaders put up 11.3 fewer points per game last year (66.8) than the Hoyas allowed (78.1).

Holy Cross went 4-1 last season when it scored more than 78.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison

At home, Holy Cross averaged 67.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.3.

At home, the Crusaders gave up 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.3.

At home, Holy Cross drained 6.4 triples per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). Holy Cross' 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than away (39.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule