The Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) battle the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Holy Cross Stats Insights

  • The Crusaders shot 43.6% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 45.9% the Hoyas' opponents shot last season.
  • Holy Cross compiled a 7-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Hoyas ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Crusaders ranked 328th.
  • The Crusaders put up 11.3 fewer points per game last year (66.8) than the Hoyas allowed (78.1).
  • Holy Cross went 4-1 last season when it scored more than 78.1 points.

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Holy Cross averaged 67.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.3.
  • At home, the Crusaders gave up 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.3.
  • At home, Holy Cross drained 6.4 triples per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). Holy Cross' 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than away (39.3%) as well.

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Siena L 73-71 MVP Arena
11/11/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
11/14/2023 Sacred Heart - Hart Recreation Center
11/17/2023 Winthrop - Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

