How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Georgetown on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) battle the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.
Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Holy Cross Stats Insights
- The Crusaders shot 43.6% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 45.9% the Hoyas' opponents shot last season.
- Holy Cross compiled a 7-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Hoyas ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Crusaders ranked 328th.
- The Crusaders put up 11.3 fewer points per game last year (66.8) than the Hoyas allowed (78.1).
- Holy Cross went 4-1 last season when it scored more than 78.1 points.
Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Holy Cross averaged 67.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.3.
- At home, the Crusaders gave up 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.3.
- At home, Holy Cross drained 6.4 triples per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). Holy Cross' 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than away (39.3%) as well.
Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Siena
|L 73-71
|MVP Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|11/14/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|11/17/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
