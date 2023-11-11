Holy Cross vs. Georgetown: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) take on the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Georgetown vs. Holy Cross matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgetown Moneyline
|Holy Cross Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgetown (-15.5)
|148.5
|-2500
|+1150
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgetown (-15.5)
|148.5
|-2300
|+1060
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Holy Cross compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Crusaders covered the spread once when an underdog by 15.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).
- Georgetown covered 12 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Hoyas games.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.