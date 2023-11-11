The Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) take on the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Georgetown vs. Holy Cross matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgetown Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline BetMGM Georgetown (-15.5) 148.5 -2500 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgetown (-15.5) 148.5 -2300 +1060 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Betting Trends (2022-23)

Holy Cross compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread last season.

The Crusaders covered the spread once when an underdog by 15.5 points or more last year (in two opportunities).

Georgetown covered 12 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Hoyas games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.