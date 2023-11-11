Saturday's contest that pits the Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) against the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) at Capital One Arena has a projected final score of 78-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgetown, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 11.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Where: Washington D.C.

Venue: Capital One Arena

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 78, Holy Cross 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Holy Cross vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgetown (-8.0)

Georgetown (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Holy Cross Performance Insights

Last year Holy Cross scored 66.8 points per game (306th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 72.6 points per contest (254th-ranked).

The Crusaders ranked third-worst in college basketball with 35.6 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they averaged 29.2 boards per game (306th-ranked in college basketball).

Holy Cross averaged 12.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 230th in the nation.

The Crusaders were 200th in the country with 12.0 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 238th with 11.3 forced turnovers per contest.

Last year the Crusaders drained 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 36.6% (53rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Holy Cross allowed 6.8 three-pointers per game (128th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 32.6% (106th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Holy Cross took 67.8% two-pointers (accounting for 73% of the team's baskets) and 32.2% three-pointers (27%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.