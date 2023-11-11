The Army Black Knights (3-6) square off against an FCS opponent, the Holy Cross Crusaders (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Michie Stadium.

Army has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 20th-worst with 20.4 points per contest. The defense ranks 46th in the FBS (23.0 points allowed per game). Holy Cross' offense has been thriving, racking up 40.1 points per game (third-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 78th by surrendering 28.4 points per game.

Holy Cross vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Holy Cross vs. Army Key Statistics

Holy Cross Army 474.6 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.6 (118th) 397.1 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.8 (57th) 258.7 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.2 (22nd) 215.9 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.3 (130th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (127th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka has thrown for 1,444 yards (160.4 ypg) to lead Holy Cross, completing 61.9% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 911 yards (101.2 ypg) on 122 carries with seven touchdowns.

Jordan Fuller is his team's leading rusher with 151 carries for 1,026 yards, or 114.0 per game. He's found paydirt 18 times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Coker has racked up 880 receiving yards on 46 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring 13 touchdowns as a receiver.

Justin Shorter has 30 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 369 yards (41.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Tyler Purdy's 12 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 146 yards and one touchdown.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily leads Army with 780 yards (86.7 ypg) on 49-of-99 passing with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 644 rushing yards on 147 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Kanye Udoh has carried the ball 77 times for 401 yards (44.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston's leads his squad with 266 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine receptions (out of 20 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Noah Short has put together a 251-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes on 28 targets.

Casey Reynolds' 12 catches are good enough for 136 yards.

