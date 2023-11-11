Holy Cross vs. Army: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Army Black Knights (3-6) host the FCS Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights are favored, by 11.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Army vs. Holy Cross matchup.
Holy Cross vs. Army Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: West Point, New York
- Venue: Michie Stadium
Holy Cross vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Army Moneyline
|Holy Cross Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Army (-11.5)
|56.5
|-450
|+310
|FanDuel
|Army (-11.5)
|55.5
|-465
|+350
Holy Cross vs. Army Betting Trends
- Holy Cross has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Army has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
