The Army Black Knights (3-6) host the FCS Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights are favored, by 11.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

Holy Cross vs. Army Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: West Point, New York
  • Venue: Michie Stadium

Holy Cross vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Army Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline
BetMGM Army (-11.5) 56.5 -450 +310
FanDuel Army (-11.5) 55.5 -465 +350

Week 11 Odds

Holy Cross vs. Army Betting Trends

  • Holy Cross has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • Army has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

