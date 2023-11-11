The Army Black Knights (3-6) are favored by 11.5 points against the FCS Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The over/under is set at 56.5 points for the outing.

Army ranks 17th-worst in total offense (316.6 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 60th with 364.8 yards allowed per contest. Holy Cross' offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks fourth-best in the FCS with 474.6 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 397.1 total yards per game, which ranks 95th.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Holy Cross vs. Army Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Army vs Holy Cross Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Army -11.5 -115 -115 56.5 -115 -115 -450 +310

Looking to place a bet on Holy Cross vs. Army? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Holy Cross Recent Performance

The Crusaders are putting up 37.3 points per game in their past three games (29th in college football), and conceding 36.3 per game (-104-worst).

Holy Cross is -42-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (193.3), and -91-worst in passing yards given up (263).

The Crusaders are accumulating 275 rushing yards per game in their past three games (seventh-best in college football), and conceding 207.3 per game (-98-worst).

The Crusaders are winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over their past three games.

Holy Cross' past three games have all hit the over.

Holy Cross Betting Records & Stats

Holy Cross is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

All of Holy Cross' five game with a set total have hit the over.

Holy Cross lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Holy Cross has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +310 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bet on Holy Cross to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka has thrown for 1,444 yards on 99-of-160 passing with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 911 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Fuller, has carried the ball 151 times for 1,026 yards (114 per game) with 18 touchdowns.

Jalen Coker has totaled 46 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 880 (97.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has 13 touchdowns.

Justin Shorter has 30 receptions (on 28 targets) for a total of 369 yards (41 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Tyler Purdy's 12 grabs (on 12 targets) have netted him 146 yards (16.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jacob Dobbs leads the team with four sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has collected 12 tackles.

Terrence Spence leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording four tackles.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.