Holy Cross vs. Georgetown November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) will face the Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 2.
Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)
- Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Georgetown Top Players (2022-23)
- Amir "Primo" Spears: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Brandon Murray: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Akok Akok: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 2 BLK
- Qudus Wahab: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jay Heath: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgetown Rank
|Georgetown AVG
|Holy Cross AVG
|Holy Cross Rank
|231st
|69.5
|Points Scored
|66.8
|306th
|349th
|78.1
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|101st
|33
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|328th
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12
|200th
