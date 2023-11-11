The Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) will face the Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 2.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)

Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown Top Players (2022-23)

Amir "Primo" Spears: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

16 PTS, 3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Brandon Murray: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Akok Akok: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 2 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 2 BLK Qudus Wahab: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jay Heath: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG Holy Cross AVG Holy Cross Rank 231st 69.5 Points Scored 66.8 306th 349th 78.1 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 101st 33 Rebounds 29.2 306th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th 324th 5.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th 274th 11.9 Assists 12.4 230th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 12 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.