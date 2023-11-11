The Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) meet at Capital One Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. The game has no set line.

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Crusaders Betting Records & Stats

Last year 18 of Holy Cross' games hit the over.

Against the spread, the Crusaders were 14-14-0 last year.

Holy Cross sported a 14-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 12-16-0 mark of Georgetown.

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgetown 69.5 136.3 78.1 150.7 147.6 Holy Cross 66.8 136.3 72.6 150.7 137.4

Additional Holy Cross Insights & Trends

The Crusaders put up an average of 66.8 points per game last year, 11.3 fewer points than the 78.1 the Hoyas gave up.

When it scored more than 78.1 points last season, Holy Cross went 2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgetown 12-16-0 15-13-0 Holy Cross 14-14-0 18-10-0

Holy Cross vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgetown Holy Cross 5-12 Home Record 6-9 1-11 Away Record 4-11 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

