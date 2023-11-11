Can we expect Jake DeBrusk finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins clash with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

  • DeBrusk has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
  • DeBrusk has zero points on the power play.
  • DeBrusk averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:18 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:24 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:58 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:59 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:51 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:11 Away W 3-0
10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:19 Away W 3-1
10/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:03 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

