In the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on James van Riemsdyk to find the back of the net for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in three of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

On the power play, van Riemsdyk has accumulated two goals and two assists.

van Riemsdyk averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:05 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:56 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 13:52 Away L 5-4 11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 3-2 SO 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:20 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:03 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:23 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:47 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 1 0 1 14:45 Away W 4-2

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

