The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Shattenkirk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

  • Shattenkirk is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:11 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:56 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:23 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:09 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:58 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:17 Away W 3-0
10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:57 Away W 3-1
10/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

