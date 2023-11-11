The Virginia Tech Hokies versus the Boston College Eagles is a game to catch for fans of Massachusetts college football on a Week 11 slate that includes plenty of thrilling contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week

Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

Fubo Favorite: Virginia Tech (-1.5)

Stonehill Skyhawks at Duquesne Dukes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field

Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Merrimack Warriors

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Duane Stadium

Duane Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Pennsylvania Quakers at Harvard Crimson

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Harvard Stadium

Harvard Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

