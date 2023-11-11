Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Massachusetts
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies versus the Boston College Eagles is a game to catch for fans of Massachusetts college football on a Week 11 slate that includes plenty of thrilling contests.
College Football Games to Watch in Massachusetts on TV This Week
Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-1.5)
Stonehill Skyhawks at Duquesne Dukes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Merrimack Warriors
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Duane Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Pennsylvania Quakers at Harvard Crimson
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Harvard Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
