Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 11, when the Merrimack Warriors and Central Connecticut State Blue Devils square off at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Warriors. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Merrimack (-15.6) 53.0 Merrimack 34, Cent. Conn. St. 19

Merrimack Betting Info (2023)

The Warriors have won once against the spread this season.

Merrimack has had two games (out of three) hit the over this season.

Cent. Conn. St. Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Devils put together a 3-6-1 record against the spread last year.

Blue Devils games went over the point total three out of 10 times last season.

Warriors vs. Blue Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Merrimack 27.3 20.7 33.7 16.0 24.2 23.0 Cent. Conn. St. 26.6 28.8 37.0 25.3 18.2 31.6

