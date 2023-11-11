The Merrimack Warriors (4-5) hit the road for an NEC showdown against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Duane Stadium.

Merrimack ranks 49th in points scored this season (27.3 points per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FCS with 20.7 points allowed per game. Cent. Conn. St. is posting 26.6 points per game on offense this season (56th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 28.8 points per contest (81st-ranked) on defense.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on NEC Front Row, continue reading.

Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: NEC Front Row

City: North Andover, Massachusetts

Venue: Duane Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Merrimack vs. Cent. Conn. St. Key Statistics

Merrimack Cent. Conn. St. 309.7 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.3 (45th) 267.6 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.1 (83rd) 193.7 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.7 (16th) 116 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.7 (91st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Merrimack Stats Leaders

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. has 1,100 rushing yards on 236 carries with seven touchdowns.

Brendon Wyatt has carried the ball 48 times for 267 yards (29.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Donovan Wadley's team-leading 345 yards as a receiver have come on 19 catches (out of 17 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jelani Mason has put together a 227-yard season so far, reeling in 15 passes on 12 targets.

Seth Sweitzer has been the target of eight passes and compiled nine catches for 149 yards, an average of 16.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Cent. Conn. St. Stats Leaders

Matt Jenner leads Cent. Conn. St. with 789 yards on 73-of-131 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Elijah Howard has rushed for 871 yards on 139 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Malik Thomas has piled up 72 carries and totaled 411 yards with two touchdowns.

Isiah Williams has totaled 36 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 478 (53.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has five touchdowns.

Davion Johnson has put up a 241-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 30 passes on 29 targets.

Delvin Attafah's 19 catches (on 21 targets) have netted him 240 yards (26.7 ypg).

