The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) will have their first-ranked scoring defense on display versus the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) and the No. 6 scoring offense in the nation, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Wolverines are favored by 4.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Michigan vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Penn State Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-4.5) 45.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-5.5) 45.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Michigan vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Michigan has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-4 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.

Penn State has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.

Michigan & Penn State 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. +225 Bet $100 to win $225 To Win the Big Ten -125 Bet $125 to win $100 Penn State To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the Big Ten +750 Bet $100 to win $750

