The La Salle Explorers (1-0) take the court against the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Northeastern Stats Insights

The Huskies' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.2 percentage points lower than the Explorers allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

Last season, Northeastern had a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 45.0% from the field.

The Huskies were the 107th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Explorers finished 91st.

The Huskies averaged 7.3 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Explorers gave up to opponents (72.6).

Northeastern put together a 5-3 record last season in games it scored more than 72.6 points.

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northeastern scored 65.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.8.

At home, the Huskies allowed 66.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 76.6.

Northeastern drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (34.7%).

Northeastern Upcoming Schedule