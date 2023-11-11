Saturday's contest features the La Salle Explorers (1-0) and the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) squaring off at Tom Gola Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 65-62 win for La Salle according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on November 11.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northeastern vs. La Salle Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northeastern vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: La Salle 65, Northeastern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Northeastern vs. La Salle

Computer Predicted Spread: La Salle (-3.0)

La Salle (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 126.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northeastern Performance Insights

With 65.3 points per game on offense, Northeastern ranked 328th in college basketball last year. On defense, it gave up 71.7 points per contest, which ranked 231st in college basketball.

The Huskies averaged 32.9 rebounds per game (107th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.8 rebounds per contest (90th-ranked).

Last season Northeastern ranked 211th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.6 per game.

The Huskies ranked 332nd in the country at 13.9 turnovers per contest, but they forced 9.5 turnovers per game, which ranked 13th-worst in college basketball.

The Huskies were 219th in the nation with 7.0 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 231st with a 33.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

With 6.0 treys conceded per game, Northeastern was 38th in college basketball. It gave up a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 256th in college basketball.

Northeastern attempted 35.7 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 62.8% of the shots it took (and 70.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.2 three-pointers per contest, which were 37.2% of its shots (and 29.6% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.