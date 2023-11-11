Northeastern vs. La Salle November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The La Salle Explorers (1-0) will face the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Northeastern vs. La Salle Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)
- Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alexander Nwagha: 4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
La Salle Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalil Brantley: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jhamir Brickus: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Nickelberry: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Hassan Drame: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Northeastern vs. La Salle Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|La Salle Rank
|La Salle AVG
|Northeastern AVG
|Northeastern Rank
|216th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|254th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|231st
|144th
|32.3
|Rebounds
|32.9
|107th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7
|219th
|268th
|12
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|200th
|12
|Turnovers
|13.9
|332nd
