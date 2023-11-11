The La Salle Explorers (1-0) will face the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. La Salle Game Information

Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)

Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Alexander Nwagha: 4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

La Salle Top Players (2022-23)

Khalil Brantley: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Jhamir Brickus: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Nickelberry: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Hassan Drame: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northeastern vs. La Salle Stat Comparison (2022-23)

La Salle Rank La Salle AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank 216th 69.8 Points Scored 65.3 328th 254th 72.6 Points Allowed 71.7 231st 144th 32.3 Rebounds 32.9 107th 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 7 219th 268th 12 Assists 12.6 211th 200th 12 Turnovers 13.9 332nd

