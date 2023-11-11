The La Salle Explorers (1-0) will face the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. La Salle Game Information

Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alexander Nwagha: 4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

La Salle Top Players (2022-23)

  • Khalil Brantley: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jhamir Brickus: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josh Nickelberry: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Hassan Drame: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northeastern vs. La Salle Stat Comparison (2022-23)

La Salle Rank La Salle AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank
216th 69.8 Points Scored 65.3 328th
254th 72.6 Points Allowed 71.7 231st
144th 32.3 Rebounds 32.9 107th
91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
192nd 7.3 3pt Made 7 219th
268th 12 Assists 12.6 211th
200th 12 Turnovers 13.9 332nd

