The La Salle Explorers (1-0) and the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) meet in a game with no set line at Tom Gola Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. La Salle Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Northeastern and its opponent combined to hit the over 16 out of 26 times last year.

Against the spread, the Huskies were 9-17-0 last season.

La Salle's .562 ATS win percentage (18-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Northeastern's .346 mark (9-17-0 ATS Record).

Northeastern vs. La Salle Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total La Salle 69.8 135.1 72.6 144.3 140.8 Northeastern 65.3 135.1 71.7 144.3 135.3

Additional Northeastern Insights & Trends

The Huskies put up 7.3 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Explorers gave up to opponents (72.6).

Northeastern went 4-1 against the spread and 5-3 overall when it scored more than 72.6 points last season.

Northeastern vs. La Salle Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) La Salle 18-14-0 16-16-0 Northeastern 9-17-0 16-10-0

Northeastern vs. La Salle Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

La Salle Northeastern 8-8 Home Record 6-6 5-8 Away Record 3-12 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.8 71.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

