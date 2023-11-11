Best Bets & Odds for the Oregon vs. USC Game – Saturday, November 11
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) and USC Trojans (7-3) will battle in a clash of Pac-12 opponents at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Oregon vs. USC?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Oregon 44, USC 27
- Oregon has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 7-0.
- The Ducks have played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
- USC has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Trojans have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +550.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Ducks' implied win probability is 88.9%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Oregon (-16.5)
- In eight Oregon games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Ducks have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
- So far in 2023 USC has two wins against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (77.5)
- Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 77.5 points in a game just once this season.
- There have been six USC games that have ended with a combined score higher than 77.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 92.9 points per game, 15.4 points more than the over/under of 77.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Oregon
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|62.8
|64.8
|60.8
|Implied Total AVG
|40.8
|45.8
|35.8
|ATS Record
|6-1-1
|3-1-0
|3-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-0
|4-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
USC
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|66.1
|66.2
|66
|Implied Total AVG
|43.1
|43.8
|42
|ATS Record
|2-8-0
|2-4-0
|0-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-1-0
|5-1-0
|4-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-1
|4-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
