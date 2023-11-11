The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) and USC Trojans (7-3) will battle in a clash of Pac-12 opponents at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Oregon vs. USC?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Eugene, Oregon
  • Venue: Autzen Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Oregon 44, USC 27
  • Oregon has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 7-0.
  • The Ducks have played five times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
  • USC has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Trojans have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +550.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Ducks' implied win probability is 88.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Oregon (-16.5)
  • In eight Oregon games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Ducks have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
  • So far in 2023 USC has two wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (77.5)
  • Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 77.5 points in a game just once this season.
  • There have been six USC games that have ended with a combined score higher than 77.5 points this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 92.9 points per game, 15.4 points more than the over/under of 77.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 62.8 64.8 60.8
Implied Total AVG 40.8 45.8 35.8
ATS Record 6-1-1 3-1-0 3-0-1
Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

USC

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 66.1 66.2 66
Implied Total AVG 43.1 43.8 42
ATS Record 2-8-0 2-4-0 0-4-0
Over/Under Record 9-1-0 5-1-0 4-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

