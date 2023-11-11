In the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Patrick Brown to score a goal for the Boston Bruins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Patrick Brown score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brown stats and insights

Brown is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Brown has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:16 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 7:44 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 3-0 10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:03 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NESN

NHL Network and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.